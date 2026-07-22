Lloyd’s Register Verifies AkzoNobel Coatings Analysis Method

[By AkzoNobel]

International®, AkzoNobel’s marine coatings brand, today announced that Lloyd’s Register (LR) has verified its vessel performance analysis methodology as compliant with ISO 19030, the global standard for measuring changes in hull and propeller performance.

The independent validation strengthens confidence in how vessel speed loss is measured and reported, providing shipowners, charterers, and vessel performance analysts with greater assurance when using performance data to support operational decisions.

LR confirmed that International® applies ISO 19030-compliant methodology to analyse vessel performance data across its reporting. ISO 19030 provides a standardised framework for vessel performance measurement, enabling a consistent and transparent approach to evaluating in-service outcomes.

Following the verification of the methodology by LR, International® used it to report the performance of the Intercept® 8500 LPP coating indicating a speed loss up to 1.2% over the docking cycle.

ISO 19030 is widely recognised across the industry as the benchmark for measuring vessel performance, and independent verification of alignment with the standard represents an important milestone for operators seeking reliable and comparable data.

Barry Kidd, Business Development Manager, Vessel Performance, AkzoNobel, commented: “ISO 19030 gives the industry a consistent and transparent way to measure vessel performance. This independent verification is a significant milestone for International® and our customers, reinforcing confidence in the robustness and transparency of the analysis underpinning our reporting.

“Achieving low speed loss is the result of multiple factors coming together from selecting coating technology that aligns with how a vessel operates, through to high-quality application in dock and ongoing operational and maintenance decisions. By combining high-quality data with this approach, we enable more informed, data-driven decision-making. For well-managed fleets, this supports consistently strong performance outcomes and helps operators meet both their economic and environmental goals.”

Dr Chris Craddock, Global Lead, Marine Asset & Operational Performance, Lloyd’s Register, said: “As pressure grows on the maritime industry to improve efficiency and demonstrate measurable emissions performance, the ability to rely on consistent, independently verified data is becoming increasingly important. By confirming vessel performance analysis methodology from International® against ISO 19030, LR is helping to strengthen confidence in how hull and propeller performance is measured, reported and compared across the sector. That matters because trusted performance data supports better operational decisions, clearer investment choices and more credible progress towards shipping’s decarbonisation goals.”

The news also comes at a time of increasing regulatory focus on shipping emissions, with the International Maritime Organization’s regulatory framework placing greater scrutiny on vessel efficiency across the industry.

LR’s independent confirmation positions International® as a trusted partner for the global deep-sea sector, where accurate and verifiable performance data is essential to long-term vessel management strategies.