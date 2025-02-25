Liberian Registry Welcomes Kyle Hurst as Senior Vice President

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Hurst as the Senior Vice President of Fleet Communications and Technology.

Kyle brings over three decades of experience in the maritime industry, with a career dedicated to developing, implementing, and managing vessel and satellite communication systems. In his new role, he will oversee fleet satellite systems, GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System), and other communication technologies. Kyle's role will also involve collaboration with leadership within the Registry, where his expertise will aid in addressing commercial and regulatory matters, ensuring the fleet’s communication technologies are in full compliance with international standards, and building new systems to cope with the technological challenges of the future.

“This is an exciting time in the maritime industry. There are numerous challenges in improving existing systems in safety and security, but also with future challenges like S-100 and Marine Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), it is a great time for me to join the world’s biggest and best ship registry.”

Prior to joining the Liberian Registry, Kyle spent the past decade at Iridium, leading key elements of their maritime business strategy, developing the positioning and managing product readiness for new-generation products and services. A major part of this was the recognition and development of the Iridium GMDSS, a historic program that broke a 30-year monopoly on GMDSS and brought significant improvements to this pillar of maritime safety. Before that he was at INMARSAT, working on their global maritime market development and developing ground-breaking technologies such as the introduction of FleetBroadband which was the genesis of IP technology within the global maritime industry. Kyle also has extensive experience in fisheries management, marine enforcement, and served in the military.

“Kyle’s appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top-tier talent. His contributions to the maritime industry and his innovative vision for the future of fleet communications and safety align with our mission to provide the best services to our clients. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of his leadership,” stated Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian Registry.