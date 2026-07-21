Bureau Veritas Approvals Strengthen Confidence in Anemoi Rotor Sails

[By Anemoi]

Anemoi has been awarded design assessment certificates from classification society Bureau Veritas covering several versions of its Rotor Sail wind-assisted propulsion technology, further reinforcing the company's growing track record of independent industry validation.

The latest Bureau Veritas approvals cover Anemoi's fixed and rail deployed 3.5m x 24.5m Rotor Sails, including EX-rated versions and shorter variants to suit ships with air draft restrictions. Applications are also being progressed for additional approvals covering fixed and folding 5m x 35m Rotor Sails.

With these latest approvals, the entire Anemoi Rotor Sail portfolio is now covered by approvals from leading classification societies including Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, DNV and ClassNK. Together, these independent validations provide shipowners and operators with greater confidence in the technology while helping to reduce project risk and simplify deployment.

By securing approvals across multiple leading class societies, Anemoi is reducing barriers to the adoption of Rotor Sail technology across both newbuild and retrofit projects.

Beyond certification, Anemoi Rotor Sails are already operating on vessels classed by multiple classification societies, demonstrating proven performance across a range of vessel types and operating conditions.

“These latest approvals highlight how Anemoi is advancing in both technical maturity and scale of deployment, while continuing to focus on easing implementation for shipowners. Verification from Bureau Veritas and several other class societies is a crucial pillar for building confidence in Anemoi’s solutions, further driving the uptake of wind-assisted propulsion across the global market. These achievements are also a reflection of the hard work of our engineering team, who have successfully delivered the technical requirements needed to secure approvals across multiple leading class societies in a short timeframe.” said Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies.

Approvals from marine classification societies confirm that a technology can be safely manufactured, installed and operated in accordance with recognised industry standards. As a result, they can significantly reduce the assurance and testing requirements associated with individual projects, providing a smoother route to implementation for vessel owners.