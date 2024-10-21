LALIZAS Expands Commercial Presence in the Americas: New Branch in Canada

[By: LALIZAS]

A few months after the announcement of the acquisition of REVERE Survival in Jacksonville, LALIZAS is pleased to announce another significant expansion: the establishment of LALIZAS Canada. This new branch will enhance the company’s presence in the Americas.

LALIZAS is a family owned company, whose vision is to produce high quality products that ensure safety at sea, and distribute them in international markets through its well?established distribution network. The manufacturer currently owns 10 branches in Spain, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, the UK, Turkey, China, the UAE, South Africa, and the USA, having a commercial presence in over 130 countries and more than 40 years of experience in the industry.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the commercial industry, shipbuilders, and marine professionals, LALIZAS is prepared to provide safety equipment solutions that meet diverse customer needs and comply with all necessary approvals, ensuring safety on board. LALIZAS Canada is located in Vancouver at 1275 Venables St, Unit 380, BC V6A 2C9. The branch is equipped with a fully stocked warehouse to offer a comprehensive range of equipment. Along with its B2B platform and other systems, it is committed to delivering high-quality solutions with a customer-centric approach.

Miguel Norato has been appointed as the Country Manager of LALIZAS Canada. He brings extensive experience in the maritime safety industry.

“As we set our roots in Canada, we are committed to encouraging strong relationships with local dealers and partners. We believe in the power of synergy and are eager to work

together to enhance maritime safety across the country,” he commented.

Stavros Lalizas, founder & CEO of the LALIZAS Group, stated, "This year, we proudly announced the acquisition of REVERE Survival, and now we launch our own branch in Canada. This shows that we are always open to identifying opportunities and are ready to take action.”