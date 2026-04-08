Kongsberg Maritime Secures Waterjet Contract for Indian Navy Missile Vessel

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a landmark contract to supply 18 large Kamewa waterjets for the Indian Navy’s Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) programme. Each of the vessels will feature waterjets, delivering exceptional speed and manoeuvrability for high-performance naval operations.

The NGMV fleet is being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited and will play a critical role in India’s maritime defence strategy.

This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime’s largest single waterjet order to date and signals a strong return to large waterjet manufacturing after a relatively quiet period over the past decade.

A spokesperson for Cochin Shipyard Limited, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime for the supply of the waterjet propulsion system for the Naval project currently under construction at CSL for the Indian Navy. Kongsberg Maritime has been a valued and reliable partner to CSL across several commercial projects in the past, and the association has been marked by strong technical cooperation and mutual confidence.

“CSL looks forward to Kongsberg Maritime delivering a high-quality and reliable system in line with the exacting standards required for this important project and to their continued support in achieving an important milestone for CSL.”

Anders Valkeinen, Vice President, High-Speed Craft at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This is a milestone project for Kongsberg Maritime and a testament to the trust placed in our waterjet technology for demanding naval applications. Our Kamewa waterjets will deliver the speed, agility, and reliability required for these advanced missile vessels.”

Anette Holte, Country Manager – India at Kongsberg Maritime, added: “We value our long-standing relationship with the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard and are committed to supporting India’s naval ambitions. This contract underlines our dedication to growing our presence in India and delivering world-class technology for critical defence programmes.”

Delivery of the waterjets will align with the NGMV construction schedule at Cochin Shipyard.