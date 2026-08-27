Kongsberg Maritime New Contract for Advanced Systems on Solstad/SBM Vessel

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to deliver a fully integrated suite of technology and equipment for a new multi-purpose deepwater installation and construction vessel that will be owned and operated by Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore.

The vessel, which will be built in China, represents a new generation of offshore construction assets designed to perform complex installation, subsea construction and heavy-duty offshore operations. With advanced mooring installation and subsea construction capabilities at its core, the vessel is expected to set a new benchmark for performance, operational efficiency and reliability in some of the world's most demanding offshore environments.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, said: "This contract highlights the strength of our integrated offering and our long-standing partnerships across the offshore sector. By combining energy management, propulsion, dynamic positioning and advanced deck machinery into one coordinated solution, we enable safer and more efficient offshore operations. Mooring installation capability is central to this vessel, and our high-capacity winch systems are designed to deliver exceptional performance, precision and reliability under the most demanding conditions."

A key element of the project is the advanced deck machinery package from Kongsberg Maritime. This includes anchor-handling winches, shark jaws and tow pins designed for chains up to 220 mm, and a newly developed low-tilt ROV launch and recovery system.

Kongsberg Maritime's scope of supply also includes dynamic positioning, thruster control, navigation, bridge and automation systems, together with a comprehensive power and energy package comprising switchboards, generators, propulsion motors and a battery energy storage system. The propulsion configuration will feature twin controllable-pitch propeller (CPP) shaftline propulsion, complemented by azimuth thrusters to enhance bollard pull, as well as rudder systems and a complete thruster package.

World's largest anchor-handling winch

The project will also mark the first delivery of anchor-handling winches powered by Kongsberg Maritime's in-house developed permanent magnet motor, the XT140, representing a significant technological milestone.

“The winch package includes what is expected to be the world's largest anchor-handling winch, together with two heavy-duty active heave-compensated lifting winches engineered to handle extreme loads with exceptional precision”, says Runar Hjelle Head of Sales Offshore Handling in Kongsberg Maritime.

The winch systems will be fully integrated with the vessel's energy, automation and control systems, enabling coordinated interaction between deck machinery, propulsion and dynamic positioning. This integration will support stable operations during complex anchor-handling tasks while enabling intelligent prioritisation of power to mission-critical functions.

Kongsberg Maritime and its partner IP Huse build on a strong track record with Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore and hold a leading position in the global fleet of large anchor-handling vessels. This project reinforces that position and reflects continued confidence in Kongsberg Maritime's ability to deliver high-performance, fully integrated solutions.

Since 2023, Kongsberg Maritime has worked closely with SALT Design, SBM Offshore and Solstad Offshore to support the development of a future-ready vessel for evolving offshore operations. The contract strengthens the company's position in the offshore installation and construction vessel segment and creates further opportunities for lifecycle support, remote monitoring and service agreements.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2029.