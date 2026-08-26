Kongsberg Maritime Expands Rim-Drive Tunnel Thruster Portfolio

[By Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime is expanding its proven Rim-Drive Tunnel Thruster (RD-TT) range with the introduction of two new larger models, featuring propeller diameters of 2300 mm and 2600 mm. The strengthened range has been developed in response to growing demand from the offshore sector for higher-powered thruster solutions that combine superior dynamic positioning (DP) performance with low noise and high efficiency.

Kongsberg Maritime’s Rim-Drive thrusters are established as a proven technology across a variety of vessel types and applications. Since the introduction of the first commercial installations, the technology has evolved into a mature propulsion solution recognised for its reliability, efficiency and exceptionally low underwater radiated noise.

The RD-TT 2300 and RD-TT 2600 models extend the upper end of the existing product range, enabling operators to specify Rim-Drive technology for larger vessels and applications which require greater thrust and enhanced station-keeping capability.

The thrusters are rated at 2100 kW and 2700 kW respectively.

Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, Executive Vice President Propulsion & Handling at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “The industry continues to seek solutions that can deliver higher performance without compromising efficiency, reliability or environmental performance. With the introduction of our new 2300 and 2600 Rim-Drive Tunnel Thrusters, we are responding directly to customer demand for larger, more powerful thrusters optimised for modern DP operations.

“Our proven Rim-Drive technology has demonstrated clear advantages in efficiency, noise reduction and operational performance. These new models further strengthen our offering and open up opportunities for a wider range of offshore vessels to benefit from the technology.”

Unlike conventional tunnel thrusters, the rim-drive design incorporates a permanent magnet electric motor integrated directly into the propeller rim. By eliminating the need for a gearbox and vertical drive shaft, the system reduces mechanical complexity, while maximising efficiency and minimising maintenance requirements.

The design also delivers extremely low underwater radiated noise levels, making it particularly well suited to modern vessels where crew comfort, environmental considerations and acoustic performance are becoming increasingly important, alongside operational capability.

The addition of the 2300 and 2600 models reflects increasing demand from vessel owners and operators seeking enhanced DP performance for offshore construction, subsea, renewable energy and other complex marine operations. At the same time the new models maintain the benefits that have made Rim-Drive technology a preferred solution for many advanced vessel designs.

The new models will be available for versatile projects in the offshore, passenger, research and specialist vessel sectors.