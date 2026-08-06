Klaipeda Container Terminal Strengthens Berth Planning with Portchain Quay

[By: Portchain Connect]

Following the successful implementation of Portchain Connect, Klaipeda Container Terminal is taking the next step in its digitalization by implementing Portchain Quay. Portchain today announced that Klaipeda Container Terminal will be implementing Portchain Quay. Following the successful implementation of Portchain Connect earlier this year, the terminal is continuing its digitalization journey by strengthening its berth planning process.

Building on its use of Portchain Connect, the terminal will use Portchain Quay to strengthen berth planning through a shared, real-time planning environment, supporting more structured planning and improved coordination across terminal operations.

By implementing Portchain Quay, Klaipeda Container Terminal will replace fragmented manual planning processes with a centralized planning solution for berth, crane, and gang planning. Supported by real-time vessel tracking and planning scenarios, Portchain Quay helps the planning team make quicker planning adjustments and plan with greater detail, enabling smooth operations. Other terminal functions such as Engineering and Operations get a real-time view of the plan, strengthening internal collaboration, and Shipping Lines and other customers receive access to a real-time updated berth lineup that reflects the latest berth plan, avoiding the need to check emails and make repetitive phone calls.

“At Klaipeda Container Terminal, we continuously invest in solutions that improve operational efficiency and strengthen the way we plan and manage our resources. Portchain Quay provides our teams with a shared, real-time planning environment that enables faster, more informed decision-making, optimizes berth utilization, and enhances collaboration across the terminal. Ultimately, this allows us to deliver a more reliable and transparent service experience for our clients”, - Vaidotas Šileika, CEO at Klaipeda Container Terminal.

Portchain Quay

Portchain Quay is a berth planning solution designed to help container terminals plan with greater confidence. The platform provides a shared, real-time planning environment for berth, crane, and gang planning, supported by live vessel tracking and planning scenarios. By bringing operational information into a single view, Portchain Quay helps terminals improve planning reliability, strengthen collaboration, and respond more effectively to changing operational conditions.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Klaipeda Container Terminal as they implement Portchain Quay. Having already strengthened collaboration with shipping lines through Portchain Connect, they are now improving how their planning teams manage day-to-day berth operations. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Klaipeda team as they further digitalize their planning processes.” Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain