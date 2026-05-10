Journey of DRAfter 2400: Med Marine Adds Powerful Touch To Sekavin's Fleet

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE is proud to announce the successful delivery of the DRAfter 2400 conventional tugboat built for SEKAVIN, crowned with a plaque presentation held on 14 April. Completed at EREGLI SHIPYARD, the DRAfter 2400 has set sail for Greek waters, fully equipped to deliver maximum performance in her new operations. Standing out not only for her high performance but also for her superior manoeuvrability, the tug has joined SEKAVIN’s fleet to enhance operational strength and ensure the highest levels of safety.

Measuring 24 metres in length and delivering 40 tonnes of bollard pull, the DRAfter 2400 offers strong performance and is designed to demonstrate her full capabilities under demanding conditions. A product of meticulous engineering, the tug is equipped with an aft winch and towing hook, ensuring high precision and safety in towing, pushing, and mooring operations. With accommodation for six crew members, she provides a comfortable working environment while maintaining reliability through her readiness for all weather and operational conditions.

This delivery stands as a strong reflection of the long-standing and valued partnership between MED MARINE and SEKAVIN, while also marking an important step in enhancing operational capacity and safety in Greek waters. With each new delivery, MED MARINE continues to add value to the maritime industry and further strengthen its trusted partnerships.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 24,00 m

Breadth: 11,00 m

Depth: 4,30 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pull: 40 tons

Speed: 10 knots

Crew: 6 people