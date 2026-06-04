Video Shows Extensive Blast Damage Aboard Russian Corvette

New video footage of this week's Ukrainian strike on a Russian corvette has emerged, and it suggests a more extensive level of damage than previously expected.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) drones attacked the Kronstadt naval base near St. Petersburg and hit the corvette Boikiy - a workhorse of the Baltic Fleet and a regular presence on Russian Navy escort runs in the North Sea and English Channel. Thge ship has often been spotted providing cover for the Russian "shadow fleet" of unregulated tankers and the well-known "Syrian Express" cargo service to Tartus.

The corvette was hit during a yard period, a vulnerable time for a warship, and at least one drone struck her top deck just aft of the wheelhouse, next to the mainmast. Post-casualty satellite footage showed multiple firetrucks spraying down her topsides, and apparent charring on the superstructure.

On Thursday, unverified on-scene footage from the dockside was posted on social media - an unlawful act in the Russian Federation - and it appeared to show significant blast and fire damage on the top deck of the corvette. Amidst flames and smoke, the remains of the mainmast were visible, but not in an upright position; the mast was laying on deck and protruding out over the side of the ship.

Commander Magyar and Birds of the USF report: a Svetlyak-class patrol ship, a Pantsir air defense system, a navigation system, fuel tank cars, locomotives, and transformers hunted down and struck.



Among the variety of military targets worked by Birds of the @usf_army deep in the… pic.twitter.com/oRDJVYGwfV — 414 Magyar's Birds (@414magyarbirds) June 4, 2026

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that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now Vantor collected new imagery showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attacks on an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, Russia as well as the damaged Steregushchy-class corvette Boikiy in a naval dry dock at Kronstadt, Russia.



In Kronstadt, you can see fire crews working to… pic.twitter.com/1JG7n1KQ7g — George Barros (@georgewbarros) June 3, 2026

Separately, Ukraine's USF reported Thursday that its forces hit a Svetlyak-class border patrol ship (Project 10410) of the Russian Border Patrol overnight Wednesday. The strike happened off the coast of Yurkyne, a small settlement on the Sea of Azov side of the Crimean peninsula, northwest of Kerch Strait. Project 10410 patrol vessels are used for port protection and point air defense, and carry antiaircraft cannons and a naval gun. Footage shows that the drone struck its target while the vessel was under way.