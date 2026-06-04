China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Completes Strategic Investment in Seaspan



China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reported it completed its planned investment in Seaspan, a leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world’s most prominent shipping lines. The move, which was initially announced in March 2026, is presented as a strategy to put the shipbuilder closer to a key customer and to gain closer access to the end-market dynamics, which it says will enable better market intelligence.

The board of Yangzijiang approved the investment, saying they expected to strengthen its relationship with a long-term customer and support a closer collaboration. They said the investment would also support a vertical integration strategy and permit the shipbuilder to enhance alignment between vessel demand and the group’s production planning and yard development strategy.

When the deal was first announced, the company said it would be investing “surplus funds in a long-term strategic investment with reliable, stable return characteristics.” It agreed to pay $825.7 million for a 10 percent stake in Poseidon, the holding company for Seaspan. While it was above the valuation range set by an independent financial advisor, the shipyard said its board approved the deal based on the broader strategic and commercial benefits.

Seaspan was started in 2000 and was mostly working with China’s COSCO Shipping and Yang Ming, which together accounted for approximately 60 percent of the operations. By 2023, Seaspan had diversified, working with ONE, Zim, MSC, CMA CGM, and others, as well as COSCO and Yang Ming. The company reported that as of March 31, 2026, its operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

Last year, Seaspan took delivery of the final vessel in its historic 70-vessel newbuild program and added its inaugural PCTC to its fleet. At the time, it said it had added 26 vessels to the orderbook, bringing phase two of Seaspan’s newbuild program to 56 vessels to be delivered by mid-2029.

Seaspan was taken private in 2023 by an investment group that included management, Fairfax Financial Holdings, and the Washington family, with an investment from Ocean Network Express (ONE).

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Under the terms of the new investments, Yangzijiang acquired a 10 percent interest while Hengyuan Asset Management, controlled by the shipyard’s executive chairman/CEO Ren Leitan, was reported to be acquiring an additional five percent.

The total sale of shares by Fairfax and affiliates of the Washington family involved up to 34 percent of the equity interest in Poseidon, with ONE increasing its investment in the company. After the deals close, Fairfax reported it would hold 22 percent of Poseidon’s shares.