Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas Sign a Cooperation Agreement

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. and Bureau Veritas have issued a Joint-Declaration on 3D Auditing and Recognition, aiming at accelerating the process of 3D Submission and Approval by shipyards and classification societies. A partnership agreement was signed during Marintec China 2023, taking place in Shanghai, China.

The partnership aims to meet the needs of the digital transformation of ship and sea equipment design and construction, promote the deep integration of digital technology, empower the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, support the emergence of new industries, and enable the use of a single source of data in the ship design and building processes in the future.

The cooperation agreement comprises four main initiatives: strengthening digital transformation; defining interoperability, common standards and data security strategies; assisting full lifecycle digitization; and creating opportunities for sharing and co-innovation to further enable digital twins to create a larger 'three-dimensional community of application' within the maritime sector.

Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President of BV Group, President of BV Classification France, North Asia & China, said: “Digitalization is one of the major trends in the transformation of the maritime industry. In today's world, digitalization plays an increasingly significant role in the process of ship design, review, manufacture, operation and decommissioning, and it profoundly affects the development pattern of the shipbuilding and shipping world. Among them, 3D digital review, including sending and returning, is an important part of the ship digital ecology and one of the hot spots in the development of today's shipbuilding industry.”