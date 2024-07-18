Isotropic™ Welcomes Steven Calice as Deputy Director of Complex Maritime

[By: Isotropic]

Isotropic™ is thrilled to welcome Steven Calice as our new Deputy Director of Complex Maritime. With over 30 years of dedicated experience in VSAT and maritime communications, Steven is set to play a pivotal role in strengthening client relationships within Isotropic’s maritime sector. During his remarkable 16-year tenure at MTN Satcom, he was at the forefront of pioneering advanced technologies for the defense industry.

Isotropic is renowned for its groundbreaking innovations like Pendragon and Datadragon, and Steven’s visionary spirit will undoubtedly infuse fresh ideas into our creative solutions. Collaborating closely with Captain Steve Martin, his role will ensure seamless communication between clients and our internal teams, propelling Isotropic’s mission forward.

An Industry Expert

Steven Calice embarked on his professional journey over three decades ago with MTN Satellite Communications. During his impressive 16-year stint, he tackled a defense contract with Harris Corporation, pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Most recently, he joined Isotropic after a fruitful 15 years at Cobham Satcom, where he skillfully navigated a variety of roles, including service engineer, service trainer, and service support, showcasing his versatility and expertise.

In a recent interview, Calice expressed his eagerness to leverage his extensive network and exceptional training skills to elevate Isotropic’s NOC operations and expand their formidable team of specialists. His innovative, passionate, and imaginative approach is set to propel Isotropic on its ambitious quest of connecting the planet. By joining Isotropic’s diverse Florida maritime office, Calice will undoubtedly enrich the culture of excellence that defines the organization.

Welcome to the Isotropic Team!

Isotropic is delighted to have you on board. Your insight will be crucial as we elevate client satisfaction and deliver tailored solutions in the maritime sector. Your journey reflects dedication and profound knowledge in this field. We look forward to the impactful collaboration with Captain Steve Martin at our Fort Lauderdale office