International Working Group to Study Onboard Carbon Capture Solutions

13-Member Global Group Supporting Sustainable Maritime Operations

[By: ABS]

ABS announced it has joined an elite working group comprised of global maritime leaders to study onboard carbon capture technologies.

The collaborative project brings together ABS, Diana Shipping Services S.A., Equinor ASA, GasLog LNG Services Ltd., Maran Gas Maritime Inc., Minerva Gas Inc., Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises S.A., Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), Prime Tanker Management Inc., Solvang ASA, Springfield Shipping Co. Panama S.A, Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc., and Wärtsilä Moss AS.

The multi-month study is underway with five distinct areas of focus: technologies, regulations, operational parameters, financial impacts and infrastructure.

“ABS is honored to join this distinguished group to share knowledge and explore solutions. Carbon capture has the potential to be a key transformational technology for shipping to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The collective expertise and resources of the partners will play a key role in overcoming the technical, regulatory, and economic challenges associated with this innovative approach to emissions reduction,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“In the absence of abundant and affordable carbon-free fuels, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is increasingly gaining interest as a reasonable step towards shipping decarbonization. We are proud to be able to collaborate with industry leaders to materialize the adoption of this technology at sea,” said Kostas Karathanos, COO of GasLog Ltd.

ABS is the industry leader in comprehensive decarbonization and sustainability solutions. Download the ABS Requirements for Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage here. Previous ABS sustainability publications including the ABS Whitepaper Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage and the ABS Insights into Onboard Carbon Capture can be found here.

