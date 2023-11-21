Intellian Expands Into the Middle East

[By Intellian]

Intellian Technologies, a global provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and communications solutions, today announced the establishment of a new Intellian entity in Dubai, covering all Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.

Intellian has maintained close relationships with partners in the MEA region for many years and this new entity is strategically positioned to cater to the rapidly growing needs of Intellian’s distribution partners, gain insights into their evolving needs, while also strengthening their brand in key areas across Maritime and Enterprise markets.

Dubai is the ideal location for engagement the region, marking the addition of Intellian's tenth global city alongside existing regional offices in APAC, EMEA, and the USA. Furthermore, this expansion reinforces Intellian’s pledge to better understand the unique requirements of customers in the MEA region.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies said, "This expansion reflects our dedication to providing world-class satellite connectivity products and services to the MEA market, and strengthens the support of global partners in the region. It’s the ideal time for an enhanced presence following the establishment of our new Enterprise division, the launch our new Flat Panel Series of active electronically scanned array, the expansion of our Government portfolio, and our recently announced GMDSS solutions. This is all in parallel to the continued uptake of the world’s most popular VSAT maritime antennas and our development of parabolic user terminals for Enterprise customers too. We are excited to bring our cutting-edge solutions to the region, empowering businesses and industries with innovative products that drive economic growth and connect people."

Ben Swallow, VP of Global Partnerships, who will be heading up operations in Dubai, said "Our new entity in Dubai is a commitment to the MEA region. We are dedicated to fostering even closer relationships with our Middle Eastern and African partners, network operators and customers, understanding their unique needs, and delivering solutions that exceed their expectations. Our local presence signifies our unwavering commitment to customer intimacy across Maritime and Enterprise markets. The goal is to be a local, trusted resource for our customers, and we are eager to contribute to the growth and success of businesses in the MEA region."

This new entity in Dubai will work in close collaboration with our other regional headquarters, ensuring a seamless flow of logistics, information, resources, and support between them, further enhancing our ability to serve Intellian customers effectively on a global scale.