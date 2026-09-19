Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Develops 35,000 m³ LPG/Ammonia Carrier

[By Hyundai]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) has developed a 35,000 m³ LPG/Ammonia carrier. ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel and, having confirmed that it meets the prescribed requirements, issued an Approval in Principle (AiP). A certificate handover ceremony was held at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The vessel was developed by HHI in consideration of compliance with various regulations at major terminals including those in Japan. ClassNK conducted an examination based on ClassNK 'Rule Part N, Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk. As a result of confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements for the design concept, an AiP has now been issued.

HHI and ClassNK will continually strive to advance safe and efficient gas transportation technology, and to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry and the realization of a sustainable society.