How Ethanol Is Expanding Shipping's Fuel Choices
DNV explores the growing interest in ethanol as a marine fuel option.
[By DNV]
Ethanol is gaining momentum as shipping explores new pathways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In this Maritime Impact article, DNV examines why interest in ethanol is growing, drawing on insights from cargo owners, engine manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders. The article explores recent vessel projects, technology developments, and the factors that will influence future uptake, including economics, fuel availability, sustainability, and regulation.
Read the full article to explore ethanol’s potential role in shipping’s evolving fuel landscape.
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