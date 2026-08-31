Höegh Autoliners to Equip Entire Fleet with New Navigation Resilience Techn

[By Höegh Autoliners]

Höegh Autoliners has signed a five-year contract with Norwegian technology company SGM Technology to equip its entire fleet with PntGuard™. The solution is designed to strengthen vessel positioning and navigation resilience in areas affected by GPS interference.

The agreement covers Höegh Autoliners' current fleet of 38 vessels, as well as future newbuildings entering service during the contract period.

GPS jamming and spoofing incidents have become an increasing challenge across major shipping routes worldwide, creating risks for navigation, operational planning and situational awareness onboard vessels. With the fleet-wide rollout of PntGuard, Höegh Autoliners is taking a proactive step to strengthen operational resilience and support safe, reliable global operations.

In addition to providing an independent positioning source when GPS signals are disrupted, the system alerts bridge teams when interference is detected, giving crews immediate awareness and enabling faster response.

COO of Höegh Autoliners, Sebjørn Dahl, said:

"GPS jamming and spoofing incidents have become an increasing challenge across major shipping routes worldwide, creating risks for navigation, operational planning and situational awareness onboard vessels. With the fleet-wide rollout of PntGuard, Höegh Autoliners is taking a proactive step to strengthen operational resilience and support safe, reliable global operations."

The PntGuard technology will also provide an independently verified record of a vessel's route, supporting voyage verification and compliance requirements.

"Digital resilience is becoming an increasingly important part of maritime safety and operational excellence. We didn't want to wait for an incident to act and make a decision to build resilience," said Christian Hall, Head of Global Cargo Operations and Digital Projects at Höegh Autoliners.

"By deploying this technology across our entire fleet, we are leading the pack, strengthening our ability to operate safely and efficiently, regardless of the environment our vessels encounter."

Installation of the system is scheduled to begin in September 2026, with all future vessels delivered to Höegh Autoliners being equipped from entry into service.

For SGM Technology, a Norwegian company based outside Oslo, the agreement represents one of the largest fleet-wide deployments of its technology in the global shipping industry.

"We are proud to support Höegh Autoliners in taking a leading role on this issue," said Steffen Grefsgård, CEO of SGM Technology.

"This is a real statement about the underlying risk culture and proactive approach to mitigating risks and preventing losses caused by GNSS interference. Höegh Autoliners' thorough and professional assessment, carried out in a highly contested electronic environment, underscores their dedication to safety, reliability, and innovation."