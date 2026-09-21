Trafigura to Spin Out Publicly Traded VLCC Tanker Company Volare Shipping

Commodities trading giant Trafigura is spinning out a newly public company, Volare Shipping, which will be an operator for VLCC tankers. The move comes as the crude oil tanker market is enjoying a major boom, and the new company positions Trafigura for further growth in the shipping sector.

Trafigura highlights that it has built one of the world’s leading shipping operations. It currently manages approximately 500 vessels across multiple segments, including around 250 oil tankers. It reports that the operations execute approximately 5,250 voyages per year across all segments of shipping.

The new company will take over ownership of Trafigura’s current VLCC construction program, initially having a fleet of six Very Large Crude Carriers, each 318,000 dwt, as well as eight newbuild orders which are due for delivery between May 2027 and October 2028. When the fleet is completed, it will have a total capacity of approximately 4.4 million dwt and will be among the youngest and most technically advanced fleets in the publicly traded VLCC sector.