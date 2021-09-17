Harvey Gulf Gets Tri-Fueled Vessel With Real Time Emissions Monitoring

[By: Harvey Gulf]

Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that it has immediately put into service the M/V Harvey Power, a 310’ Platform Supply Vessel, utilizing three fuel sources: liquefied natural gas, electric battery power, and Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel, making it the second Tri-Fueled vessel in America. The Harvey Power will be primarily operated utilizing only LNG and battery power. The company has three additional PSV's being retrofitted with batteries to make them Tri-Fueled, yielding a fleet of five Tri-Fueled vessels. Conversion for the final three vessels to Tri-Fuel status is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

Harvey Gulf is the only company in the United States with Tri-fueled vessels. No other company has indicated it will try to build or convert vessels to reach Tri-Fuel status, with all other PSV operators in the U.S. relying either solely on diesel, or concurrent diesel and battery power. This puts Harvey Gulf substantially ahead of all competitors in the race for emissions reduction and ESG sustainability.

The Harvey Power is also being outfitted with a real time emissions monitoring system that will allow the company to track the Harvey Power's emissions in real time. The system will provide data showing reductions in emissions from utilization of LNG as single fuel source, as well as combined fuel sources using LNG and battery power and diesel and battery power. Harvey Gulf will be able to compare that data from emissions using diesel as single source and concretely show its customers and investors the emissions savings that these vessels provide over all other vessels operating in America and the corresponding reduction of their respective carbon footprints. The company plans to install such monitoring systems on all five of its Tri-Fueled vessels.

