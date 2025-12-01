Meyer Werft Undocks Second Replenishment Ship for German Navy



Germany’s Meyer Werft, best known for its specialization in large cruise ships, recently undocked an unusual newbuild for the yard, a naval replenishment ship for the German Navy. The ship was part of an order that came in the aftermath of the global pandemic as an effort to use some of the excess capacity of the shipbuilder.

The 173-meter-long (576-foot) naval replenishment ship is part of a two-ship order being built in partnership with naval shipbuilder NVL (Naval Vessels Lürssen) and the Meyer Group. The contract was signed in mid-2021 between the German government and NVL as the prime contractor in cooperation with Meyer Werft. Both the Meyer Neptun yard in Rostock, which is normally used to build engine and other blocks for the cruise ships as well as the river cruise ships, and the yard in Papenburg participated in the project.

NVL, as the prime contractor, is responsible for the naval-specific components of the platform and operational systems, as well as extensive services to achieve operational readiness. Meyer took the role of manufacturing partner. The project leveraged Meyer’s construction expertise as it was responsible for building the two vessels, conducting the sea trials, and commissioning. It gave NVL, which has multiple government projects, additional building capacity while using its expertise in naval systems.

Meyer Group had been able to maintain its cruise ship orders booked prior to the pandemic, but was forced to slow production and retime some of the projects. It received its first post-pandemic order for a smaller cruise ship from Japan’s NYK in March 2021, but prospects remained uncertain for the sector. It would take till 2024 before Meyer would secure two new orders from Carnival Corporation, followed by orders from Disney and Disney’s Japanese partners. That added seven large cruise ships to the group’s orderbook as well as river cruise orders from Viking, but Meyer also required government support to maintain financial solvency.

Work on the two ships was split between the yards in Papenburg and Rostock with NVL as the prime contractor (Meyer)

Work on the first of the two replenishment oilers began in June 2023, and the first block was laid in August. Steel cutting for the second vessel began in February 2024, with its keel block laid in April. The yard in Papenburg built blocks, including the deckhouse and replenishment system, which were assembled at Neptun Werft. The first vessel was assembled in Rostock, while the forward section of the second vessel was towed in March 2025 to the Papenburg yard for completion.

NVL highlights the advanced design for the vessels. The ships are 20,000 tons displacement with a double hull design and a capacity for 13,000 cubic meters of diesel fuel. They were also designed to be able to service vessels from each side, meaning that two or even three naval vessels can be serviced simultaneously.

Another unique feature of the vessels is the numerous modular container slots. This can be used to transport food and spare parts. Also designed to support emergency operations, there is direct access from the flight deck to the sickbay for life-saving rescue operations.

Each vessel will have a normal complement of 42 sailors. However, they are designed at peak times to embark an additional contingent of 23 sailors.

The ships are replacing the older Rh?n class. The German Navy commissioned the previous two replenishment vessels in 1977. Their replacements are part of a larger program by the German government to modernize and expand its naval capabilities.

