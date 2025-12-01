Seatrium Seeks Arbitration Against Maersk Offshore Wind Over WTIV

Singapore-based Seatrium has filed a counterclaim for arbitration against Maersk Offshore Wind in the ongoing dispute over the nearly completed newbuild wind turbine installation vessel ordered in 2023. The dispute emerged in October after Maersk Offshore Wind filed a surprise termination notice for the nearly completed vessel.

Seatrium rejected an arbitration claim made by Maersk Offshore Wind in October, which alleged problems with the construction project without supplying specific details. The claim that “disputes had arisen” during the project. Seatrium said it would “vigorously prosecute its position and defend any claims.”

On November 28, Seatrium filed its notice of arbitration seeking to commence a case against the buyer of the vessel. The builder continues to claim that the contract was wrongfully terminated in a notice dated October 9. It is seeking a declaration that the contract is “valid and subsisting” and that Maersk Offshore should be ordered to meet its obligations. Further, it seeks to have damages assessed.

Seatrium reported that when it received the cancellation notice, the vessel was 98 percent complete. Since then, it has said that the vessel would be delivered by January 30, 2026.

The contact, which is reportedly valued at approximately $475 million, was placed before the merger that created Seatrium. The company reports the order was not structured with progressive milestone payments, and as such, Maersk Offshore has only paid 20 percent of the contract price. It is seeking to compel the buyer to pay the remaining 80 percent.

The 475-foot-long ship was launched in May 2025 and was designed as part of a push by the then Maersk Supply Services to expand into the wind turbine installation space. It incorporates a unique locking system to receive feeder vessels from shore with the components for the wind farms. The plan was to use the vessel in the United States with the supply system providing a solution to meet the requirements of the Jones Act. Maersk Supply Services, which is owned by AP Moller Holdings, was renamed Maersk Offshore Wind to further emphasize its business focus.

The WTIV is under contract to Empire Wind for the installation of the project offshore from New York. Seatrium has said that it would also be exploring opportunities directly with Empire Wind for the vessel.

