Korean Coast Guard Investigates After Cargo Ship Rams Dock

[Brief] Coast Guard officials in Busan, South Korea, responded to reports that an arriving cargo ship had rammed the dock and became lodged in the seawall at the busy port. There were no reports of injuries to the crew.

The unnamed cargo ship was coming to the dock with a pilot aboard when it suddenly went forward instead of reversing. The Busan Coast Guard reports the vessel’s bulbous bow was damaged and that it became lodged in the stormwater pipe. It was a small 1,999-ton ship with a crew of 10 people from Indonesia.

Crews were able to free the ship from the seawall. The Coast Guard reports a survey of the damage revealed an approximate 30–50 cm (12-20 inch) crack on the left side of the ship's bulbous bow. Additionally, part of the stormwater pipe's cement and rebar was damaged.

The Coast Guard ordered an alcohol test for the captain of the vessel. They confirmed that the captain was not under the influence of alcohol during the docking procedure.

Local media reports said the Coast Guard is trying to determine when the vessel went forward when it should have been reversing.

