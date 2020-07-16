GTT Signs New Technical Service Agreement with KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS

By The Maritime Executive 07-15-2020 04:37:03

Paris – GTT has signed in June a Global Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Norwegian ship-owner KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS. This new agreement covers a fleet of 17 vessels by 2022 (12 currently in service and 5 under construction), all equipped with Mark III Flex or NO96 technologies, developed by GTT.

GTT will support KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS with the maintenance and operation of the vessels. This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS will also benefit from access to the HEARS®1 emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said “We are pleased to renew and expand this agreement with a long term partner like KNUTSEN OAS SHIPPING AS, which owns and operates a growing fleet of vessels. Thanks to our tailor-made support services, adapted to the needs of our customers, we guarantee maximum efficiency and safety for vessels in operation.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.