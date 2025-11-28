Cadeler Takes Delivery of Large Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Cadeler announced the delivery of Wind Mover, the tenth vessel to join the company’s growing fleet of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs). The vessel is part of a new fleet of larger ships designed to handle the challenges emerging in the industry, including larger turbines.

Wind Mover becomes the tenth vessel on the water for Cadeler and the second in the M-class series, following the delivery of her sister vessel, Wind Maker, earlier this year. According to the company, both vessels are engineered to meet the demands of tomorrow’s offshore wind projects, combining efficiency, flexibility, and lifting capacity to support the world’s largest offshore wind developments.

“The delivery of Wind Mover, ahead of schedule, represents another step in our long-term strategy to operate the most advanced and versatile fleet in the offshore wind sector,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “With both Wind Mover and Wind Maker now delivered, we are well-equipped to meet the scale and complexity of global offshore wind projects.

The new vessel was constructed at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea. The design is a result of cooperation between Cadeler and its key partners, including Hanwha Ocean, ABB, Kongsberg, GustoMSC, and Huisman. Wind Mover is already contracted for work in Europe immediately upon her delivery.

While there continue to be concerns that the offshore wind energy sector is slow, demand for installation vessels remains strong. Europe, in particular, has large projects planned as the industry continues to grow in other areas of the world.

The massive jack-up vessel is equipped with a 2,600-tonne main crane, a DP2 positioning system, and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 65 meters. It measures 194 meters (636 feet) in overall length, and has 84 cabins to accommodate up to 130 people. Wind Mover is purpose-built to install and maintain the next generation of offshore wind turbines and foundations. Her design enables high efficiency in challenging offshore conditions and ensures readiness for the industry’s increasing scale.

With five newbuild vessels delivered this year, Cadeler has doubled its fleet in just twelve months. By mid-2027, Cadeler will operate a 12-vessel fleet, giving it the largest and most versatile installation fleet in the offshore wind industry.