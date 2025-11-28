Nigeria Holds for Investigation the Crew of Bulker After Finding Cocaine



Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) continues to hold 20 Filipino seafarers as it investigates cocaine that it found hidden in the cargo of their vessel. The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers reported yesterday that it is in touch with the authorities and the crew is being well treated but detained aboard their vessel.

The incident began on November 16 when the Panama-flagged bulker Nord Bosporus (60,457 dwt), owned by a Japanese company and managed by Norden, arrived in Lagos, Nigeria. During a routine inspection, the drug enforcement agency reports it discovered 20 kilograms of cocaine in a black-wrapped package mixed in with the unspecified cargo. The vessel had left Santos, Brazil, and was making its first call in Nigeria, according to the police report.

NDLEA has confiscated the cellphones and devices from the crew and conducted a preliminary investigation. It reports the vessel had mostly been carrying coal between Colombia and Brazil, and this was its first trip to Africa. The captain, Quino Eugene Corpus, reportedly has been working aboard the vessel for less than three months.

The Federal High Court in Lagos granted an application on November 20 for an initial 14-day detention of the vessel along with its captain and crew, all of whom are Filipinos. The Philippines Ministry reported the crew had been permitted to call home over the weekend and that all the crewmembers are reported to be in good condition. The Philippines’ ambassador is also in contact with the authorities.

The bulker was moved from the pier to the anchorage at Lagos on November 28. NDLEA reports it is being held for further investigation. The Philippines Ministry said the crew has not made any statements about the seized cocaine.

Nigeria has been increasing its efforts vowing to stop the illegal drug trafficking through its ports. Earlier this month, it reported that in coordination with the United States and the UK, it had been able to seize 1,000 kilograms of cocaine found in a container at a Lagos port, and it has begun an investigation into the cartel.

In May 2025, the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted 10 Thai sailors and their vessel on charges of drug smuggling. They were working aboard another bulker, the Chayanee Naree, when 32.9 kilograms of cocaine were discovered. The vessel was also coming from Brazil, arriving on October 13, 2021. The crew was fined 4.3 million Nigerian dollars, approximately US$3,000.