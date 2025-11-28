Turkey Investigates Fires on Two Sanctioned Tankers in the Black Sea



Turkey is investigating after two sanctioned shadow fleet tankers reported explosions and fires roughly 30 minutes apart while they were both in the Black Sea. While it was mounting a rescue after an explosion and fire aboard a tanker named Kairos (149,989 dwt), the authority also received a report that a second tanker, named Virat (115,643 dwt), had been hit while in a different position in the Black Sea.

Unconfirmed media reports immediately began speculating that it was a coordinated maritime drone attack. Others suggested that the Kairos, which was underway, had struck a mine. Pictures released showed a large plume of smoke, and later the tanker was on fire as the crew was evacuated. The Virat was holding off the coast of Turkey "awaiting orders."

The common factor is that both vessels are sanctioned tankers, with one believed to be heading to Russia’s Novorossiysk port to load another cargo. The second tanker cited in the reports was holding in the Black Sea “for orders.” Both vessels are Chinese-owned owned and their last known flags were Gambia.

The Kairos, according to the reports, notified the Turkish authorities of an “external impact” causing an explosion and fire. The ship has 25 crewmembers aboard, with some reports suggesting there are injuries. The Kocaeli Governorate for the area region issued a statement saying that the 25 people had been evacuated in good condition. The Directorate General of Coastal Safety confirmed the evacuations with no additional details.



Explosion on the Kairos (Denizcilik Genel Müdürlügü)

M?s?r’dan Rusya’ya seyir halindeki KAIROS adl? 274 metre boyundaki tankerden patlama ve yang?n ihbar? al?nmas? üzerine KEGM-9 ve KEGM-10 h?zl? tahlisiye botlar?m?z, KURTARMA-12 römorkörümüz ve NENE HATUN Acil Müdahale Gemimiz, pic.twitter.com/5ULZEOsc9Z — KEGM (@kiyiemniyet) November 28, 2025

The Kairos tanker was reported to be approximately 28 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast and approximately 52 miles from the Bosphorus. The evacuation included 12 tugs as well as vessels from the Turkish Coast Guard heading for the stricken tanker.

The tanker was built in 2002 and, in the past, has been cited for its runs between Russia and India. The European Union sanctioned the ship in May 2025 while it was operating under the name Katiuska, and the UK followed, listing the vessel in July 2025. Equasis lists the vessel as sold in August to a Chinese company, Alafia Trading. The flag of the vessel was last reported as Gambia, but is now listed as unknown.

Half an hour later, the Ministry posted its second report naming the tanker Virat, another sanctioned tanker, saying it was “hit” approximately 35 nautical miles offshore in the Black Sea. Rescue units and a commercial vessel were dispatched to the scene, with the Ministry saying heavy smoke had been detected in the engine room. It said there were 20 crewmembers aboard, and they were in good condition.

Like the first tanker in the reports, the Virat is also listed with an unknown flag after previously reporting Gambia. Built in 2018, the ship is also reported as having been sold to a Chinese company in January 2025. The United States sanctioned the vessel in January 2025 for transporting Russian oil, and the EU followed with a listing in July and the UK in September 2025.

Inspection pictures of the Virat (Denizcilik Genel Müdürlügü)

The Ministry is now reporting that the Virat sustained damage in the open waters of the Black Sea. However, they said there is no fire or emergency, and the crew has not requested an evacuation. As a precaution against any potential situation, a firefighting and towing-capable tugboat has been dispatched.

The unusual nature of the two incidents so close together prompted Turkey’s Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, to issue a statement. He reported on the operations and said they would be investigating.

