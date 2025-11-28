Iranian Navy Commander Outlines Future Deployment Plans

The commander of the Regular Iranian Navy (Nedaja) Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced that the Nedaja has - or is shortly to dispatch - two flotillas on long-range deployments. The reports of the missions came as most of the major units of his fleet are, however, tied up in the Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor. Using satellite imagery, The Maritime Executive highlighted the unusual concentration of vessels in Bandar Abbas.

Admiral Irani is an unusual senior Iranian officer. Unlike many others, he has served his whole career in the branch of the service he now commands, having risen through the ranks. He is also unusual in being an ethnic Kurd from a Sunni background, having been born in Sanandaj on the Western border.

Frigates and long-range logistic vessels in a full Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor, early November 21 (Sentinel-2)

According to the report, one flotilla is heading for an undisclosed East African destination, and the other will head for Southern Africa. Admiral Irani was not specific about the two destinations, but bilateral exchanges have taken place with South Africa about the Nedaja's participation in Exercise Mosi-3. The exercise should have occurred in November, but was postponed because it would have clashed with the G20 conference being hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It can be inferred, based on the latest statements, that Exercise Mosi-3 will be mounted imminently.

The planning meeting for Exercise Mosi-3 was hosted in South Africa in June, and attended by likely participants Russia, China, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. Iran's participation was also on the agenda when South African Chief of Staff General Rudzani Maphwanya visited Tehran on August 12. General Maphwanya was accused of political freelancing beyond his military remit in the wake of the visit.

The Admiral also claimed that two flotillas were currently out on deployment, but gave no details to substantiate the claim.

Admiral Irani made no mention of the presence of the Nedaja in either the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden, where the Nedaja maintained a constant presence on rotation from 2008 until January this year. This presence, supplemented by the presence of the IRGC Navy's floating bases MV Saviz (IMO 9167253) and MV Behshad (IMO 9167289), was able to provide support in a number of covert ways to Houthi activities in the area, potentially helping with arms resupplies and the targeting of merchant shipping.

The absence of the Nedaja from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden would align with a recent perceived distancing between two hitherto staunch allies. This rift was apparent when Iran withdrew its senior representative in-country, Brigadier Abdolreza Shahlaei from the IRGC Qods Force, in the wake of the Gaza war and attacks on Yemen.

The United States is seeking information on Brigadier Abdolreza Shahlaei from the IRGC Qods Force (US Department of State)

But the Brigadier has apparently now returned to Sana'a, as part of an attempt to resuscitate the relationship. Given the collapse of Iranian prestige in the region, and the Houthi's unbridled confidence that they are now in charge of regional attempts to rebuff the West, Brigadier Shahlaei may struggle to achieve his mission. But he will certainly be offering the inducement of renewed supplies of arms and the very latest technology to the Houthis, as part of his attempt to rebuild the bond between them.

Admiral Irani also mentioned in his statement, made in advance of Iranian Navy Day, that the Nedaja is soon to receive additional vessels. These are likely to be either small patrol craft, or older 1970s era-vessels, a number of which have been under refurbishment in Bandar Abbas dockyards for several years.

