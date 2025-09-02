Gibdock Becomes Major Focus for Offshore Support Vessel Work

[By: Gibdock]

Gibdock has completed a series of high-profile offshore support vessel (OSV) projects in recent months to consolidate its reputation for delivering exceptional and timely service to the offshore industry.

In a significant and growing market for Gibdock, the Gibraltar-based ship repair yard has established itself as a trusted strategic partner to several major offshore players by consistently executing projects on time, within budget, and to the highest safety and quality standards.

As part of an ongoing relationship with Boskalis, Gibdock has completed works on the trailing hopper suction dredger Gateway, the construction support vessel BOKA Southern Ocean, and the multipurpose construction vessel BOKA Fulmar in recent months. Other significant OSV projects this year include the repair of Subsea 7’s construction/flex-lay vessel Seven Pacific and the repair and renewal of Technip’s specialised rigid pipelay vessel Deep Blue.

With Solstad’s anchor-handling tug supply vessel Normand Pacific currently in the yard for renewal, and many more projects in the pipeline for the year ahead, Gibdock’s outlook in the offshore support segment is strong.

“Offshore majors trust Gibdock because of our track record in delivering safe, high-quality, and on-time services at good value,” commented John Barnard, Commercial Director, Gibdock. “We work closely with these companies to provide bespoke projects and conversions within a timeline that suits them. Due to the strong and growing demand for our OSV services, we encourage proactive engagement: interested parties should approach us early, even when projects are planned for two or three years out, so we can ensure availability and provide tailored input.