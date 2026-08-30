Galveston Wharves Adds $28,000 to Maritime Education Endowments

[By Galveston Wharves]

Port funds Texas A&M, Galveston College maritime, trade scholarships with Maritime Day sponsor proceeds

The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees is continuing its investment in the future of the maritime industry with $28,000 in additional contributions to maritime education endowments at Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston College.

The Wharves Board recently contributed $18,000 to its endowment at Texas A&M and $10,000 to its endowment at Galveston College. The funds are net proceeds from the port’s Maritime Day and scholarship luncheon fundraisers held on May 22.

The endowments were initially funded with net proceeds from the port’s bicentennial sponsorships in 2025. The Texas A&M endowment was established with more than $300,000 to provide scholarships for students pursuing maritime-related degrees. The Galveston College endowment was established with an initial $40,000 to support students pursuing maritime-related degrees and technical certifications.

Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said the additional contributions reinforce the port’s ongoing commitment to building a strong maritime workforce.

“As one of the Gulf Coast’s leading deepwater ports, the Port of Galveston depends on a strong pipeline of skilled professionals to sustain and grow our maritime economy. These additional contributions demonstrate our continued commitment to helping students gain the education and training they need to build successful careers and strengthen the maritime industry for generations to come.”

The A&M endowment provides $3,000 annual scholarships to four undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Maritime Business Administration, Marine Transportation or Marine Engineering Technology. Scholarships begin in fall 2026, with preference given to students from Galveston County.

“Strong partnerships between education and industry are essential to preparing the next generation of maritime professionals,” said Col. Michael E. Fossum ’80 (Ret.) USAFR, vice president of Texas A&M University and chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston. “Building this endowment demonstrates the port’s long-term commitment to our students and its investment in the future of the maritime industry.”

At Galveston College, the endowment supports students pursuing maritime-related degrees, including global logistics and supply chain management, as well as technical certifications such as welding and ship fitting.

Galveston College President Tracee Watts, Ed.D., said the college greatly appreciates the Wharves Board’s continued support.

“Galveston College is grateful to the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees for this continued investment in our students and the future of the region’s maritime workforce. These contributions will help open doors for students pursuing high-demand careers in maritime industries and skilled trades that are vital to the economic success of Galveston and the Gulf Coast.”

Galveston Harbor is a major economic engine with a $7.3 billion economic impact and nearly 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. The maritime industry supports a wide range of careers, including ship pilots, mariners, barge and tugboat crews, stevedores, ship repair workers and shipfitters, cruise staff, truck drivers, railroad workers, construction workers, logistics professionals and administrative staff.

