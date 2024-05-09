Future-Proof Wärtsilä 25 Engine to Power Three New Fishing Vessels

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its latest addition to the company’s engine portfolio, the Wärtsilä 25, for a new 44-metre long stern trawler. The vessel is being built for Faroe Islands operator Vardin and is the first of three new vessels to be built for the Faroe Islands. The following two fishing vessels are jointly owned by Vardin and fellow Faroe Island operator, Framherji, and will also feature the Wärtsilä 25 engine. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in February 2024.

With increasing pressure for the marine industry to decarbonise, fishing operators are focused more than ever on reducing fuel consumption and increasing overall vessel efficiency. The modular, upgradeable design of the Wärtsilä 25 engine will allow Vardin to reduce vessel fuel consumption and emissions from the first mile, while providing the readiness to run on alternative fuels whenever viable – all without compromising performance. All engines will also be fitted with Wärtsilä’s Selective Catalytic Reduction system to support emissions abatement by significantly reducing the level of nitrogen oxides in the exhaust gas.

"The selection of a Wärtsilä 25 engine reflects our pursuit of a perfect balance between reliability, efficiency, lifecycle operating costs, and sustainability. After careful consideration and thorough comparison with alternative engines, the Wärtsilä 25 emerges as the optimal solution for our vessel. Its advanced technology and reliable performance, combined with environmentally friendly features and fuel efficiency, as well as its readiness to operate with alternative fuels in the future, have made it the preferred choice for our future operations," says Sámal Joensen, CTO at Vardin.

The Wärtsilä 25 is a medium-speed 4-stroke marine engine that is designed to be future-proof, having a modular system that enables an easy upgrade for operating with future low or zero carbon fuels, as they become available. Available in cylinder configurations from 6L to 9L and with a power output ranging from 1.7–3.4 MW, the Wärtsilä 25 provides reliable performance as either a robust main propulsion engine or a cost-efficient and flexible auxiliary engine. The engine is available in diesel and dual-fuel versions and the Wärtsilä 25 will also be the first 4-stroke ammonia-fuelled marine engine.

"In the competitive fishing industry, costs, reliability, and efficiency are central to everything, and the choice of the Wärtsilä 25 engine caters to these demanding needs. We are excited to extend our long-time relationship with Vardin and to support them in preparing for their transition to alternative fuels in the future," comments Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2025.