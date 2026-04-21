Friede & Goldman Achieves DNV Approval for WindSetter 146 Class WTIVs

[By: Friede & Goldman]

Friede & Goldman (F&G), the world’s leading independent designer of mobile offshore units, is pleased to announce that it has received Main Scantling Approval from DNV, for its WindSetter 146 class of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs). The approval letter was officially presented to F&G at the DNV booth during WindEurope 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The Main Scantling Approval represents an important engineering milestone, confirming that the structural design, arrangements, and stability of the WindSetter 146 DNV’s applicable class requirements. With this approval in hand, the design is fully positioned for contract and construction.

The WindSetter 146 is a purpose-built, 146 meter WTIV that stands apart through several defining capabilities:

Industry-Leading Crane Capacity and Payload for 20MW+ Turbines: A 3,200 mT SWL leg-encircling crane with a maximum hook height of 177 meters above main deck positions the vessel to transport and install the largest wind turbines in development today and into the future.

Next-Generation Wind Farm Ready: An 80 meter operating water depth capability ensures the vessel can serve the deeper water sites being developed across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Designed for Future Fuel Flexibility: Dual Fuel LNG Ready design provides vessel owners with a clear pathway to reduced emissions and compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Enhanced Jacking and Guide System: An advanced jacking and guide system design delivers extended service life and reduced maintenance requirements, lowering total cost of ownership for operators.

“We are pleased to have completed the Main Scantling Approval for the WindSetter 146,” said Torgeir Sterri, Director Offshore Classification at DNV. “The design reflects a structured engineering approach, and the approval confirms that the vessel’s basic design meets DNV’s classification standards. We look forward to continuing our work with Friede & Goldman as this design progresses towards detailed design and construction.”

“Receiving Main Scantling Approval from DNV is a major milestone for the WindSetter 146 and for Friede & Goldman,” said Todd Allen, Director – Renewables at Friede & Goldman. “This approval validates not only this vessel design but also the robust engineering methodology that underpins our entire WindSetter WTIV lineup – from our smaller WindSetter 94M and 114M multi-purpose vessels designed for combined O&M and T&I roles, to the larger WindSetter 156 designed for heavy-lift monopile and XXL turbine installation. The WindSetter series gives vessel owners and operators a scalable family of classification-ready designs tailored to the full spectrum of offshore wind project requirements. We designed the WindSetter 146 to be a high performance, future-proof asset that can serve the next generation of offshore wind projects worldwide.”

With the WindSetter 146 Main Scantling Approval now complete, Friede & Goldman is actively engaging with vessel owners and shipyards to advance the design toward construction contracts. The company invites interested parties to learn more about the WindSetter 146 and the full WindSetter series at WindEurope 2026 or by contacting F&G directly.