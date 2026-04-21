First Quays of the New Cruise Terminal Completed at Port of Klaipeda

[By: Port of Klaipeda]

Construction of the new cruise ship terminal at the Port of Klaipeda has picked up speed and is moving forward rapidly. Work on the first quays, where construction began earliest, has already been completed. With some works progressing ahead of schedule, the outlines of the newly built quays are becoming increasingly visible.

“Just over half a year since the first works began, the reconstruction of the first two quays has already been completed, and the remaining parts of the terminal are taking shape. This is truly a space worth waiting for,” says Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority.

The completed works are on the old quays. Reconstruction there started in May last year and was among the first activities in the entire terminal project. The total length of the two reconstructed quays exceeds 200 meters. During reconstruction, the quays were reinforced, parts of old structures were replaced with new ones, and surfaces were renewed. In the future, vessels will be able to berth here, so the quays have also been equipped with mooring bollards, fenders, and safety equipment.

The new quays are also taking shape. A decision made in December last year to use additional equipment to speed up installation works is already delivering results – around 90% of the required sheet piling has now been completed, putting the project ahead of schedule. Construction is also moving into a new phase, with groundwork underway to form the foundations of the future quays.

The new Cruise Ship Terminal is being built on land owned by the Klaipeda Port Authority.

Once completed, the terminal will feature an amphitheater facing the water, pedestrian and cycling paths, recreational areas, and spaces for events. The new terminal will be able to accommodate more than one cruise ship at the same time. The €50.3 million terminal, designed to integrate naturally into the emerging central city spaces, is scheduled for completion in 2027.