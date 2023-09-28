Fine Margins, Safety, and the Future of Maritime Sustainability

World ECDIS Day 2023

[By: World ECDIS Day]

Amidst discussions surrounding the digitization of the maritime industry, navigation stands out as one of the few areas where comprehensive digital operations have achieved industry-wide success. World ECDIS Day 2023, which centered around the theme 'Business of Fine Margins,' underscored that navigation systems are pivotal in a rapidly evolving industry, impacting areas

ranging from vessel safety to emissions management. In September 2023, the World ECDIS Day event was held in Hamburg, attracting 150 guests, featured three workshops, and hosted six speakers, further highlighting the growing recognition of the central role digital navigation solutions are having in the wider maritime sector.



World ECDIS Day 2023 covered some of the most pressing challenges facing the maritimesector today.



Safety of Navigation beyond ECDIS

In this session, OSM and Intership Navigation discussed the broader aspects of maritime safety beyond Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS). The discussion covered topics such as the role of technology, training, and best practices in ensuring safe navigation. It also touched upon emerging challenges and innovations in maritime safety beyond ECDIS, reflecting a holistic approach to safeguarding navigation at sea, offering valuable insights into key facets of maritime navigation, including real-time updates and comprehensive safety measures.



Event Driven Updates – Report on a Case Study (Speaker: UKHO – ChartWorld – North Standard P&I Club)

This session covered the concept of event-driven updates in the context of navigation and maritime safety. The UKHO (United Kingdom Hydrographic Office), ChartWorld, and North Standard P&I Club shared insights and case studies on how real-time events and data can impact navigation, with a focus on chart updates and safety improvements. This topic also explored the importance of timely information updates and their role in enhancing maritime safety and efficiency.



The European Union Emission Trading System (EU-ETS)

The shipping sector contributes 3-4% of the EU's total CO2 emissions. As a response to the growing concern about greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector, the EU has decided to include shipping in the EU ETS from 2024. The EU-ETS is regarded as the most comprehensive carbon market of its kind globally. It encompasses approximately 40% of greenhouse gas emissions within the European Union and

includes over 10,000 installations. Shipping will be integrated into the EU-ETS from January 1, 2024, with a phased approach of implementation. In 2024, 40% of applicable emissions are liable, increasing to 70% in 2025, and finally reaching full applicability at 100% in 2026 and subsequent years.

For those shipping companies that fail to comply with the EU-ETS regulations, punitive measures include penalty charges and the possibility of being blacklisted within the system, emphasizing the importance of adherence to emission reduction requirements within the shipping industry as part of the broader EU carbon market.

Cross-industry cooperation is going to be key to succeeding commercially and administratively under EU ETS. Shipping companies will need to take both administrative and commercial steps to position themselves to effectively navigate the complexities of the EU-ETS, ensuring compliance with emissions reduction targets and regulatory requirements while minimizing financial and operational disruptions.

Managing the EU-ETS environment will also require a renewed focus on navigation and vessel operation, including Weather Current and Tide Analysis, Speed Adjustment, Port Call Optimization, and vessel performance monitoring.

