Fincantieri Marine Systems Appoints Ryan Smith as New CEO

By The Maritime Executive 05-22-2020 05:44:17

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, the U.S. engine service and vessel maintenance subsidiary of Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri, has appointed longtime defense executive Ryan Smith to the role of CEO.

Smith has more than 15 years of experience in program management and engineering with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, as well as project management and lifecycle consulting services for major defense contractors and ship repair organizations in support of U.S. Navy programs. Smith also has more than a decade of waterfront management experience at multiple ports, which is expected to help FMSNA's expansion into total ship sustainment.

“Ryan brings years of experience and strong leadership, after leading major repair and maintenance projects supporting the U.S. Navy,” said Dario Deste, Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO. “We are pleased to bring him onboard.”

FMSNA serves the Department of Defense (and commercial customers) with engineering support, service of marine propulsion systems and components, training and maintenance support. FMSNA recently expanded into total ship sustainment for the U.S. Navy, starting with Trial Card completion and post shakedown availability (PSA) support in Jacksonville.

