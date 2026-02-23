Report: Product Tanker with Russian Fuel Appears Bound for Cuba



A Chinese-owned MR tanker appears to have loaded a cargo of Russian fuel and is now heading toward Cuba. Based on an analysis of data by maritime intelligence firm Windward and Marine Traffic, the ship might be set to challenge the U.S. embargo on Cuba as early as next weekend.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that they were prepared to provide aid to Cuba and the Communist government since Donald Trump announced the country a “hotbed of spies” and threatened tariffs on any country that aided Cuba with fuel deliveries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi Ryabkov spoke of potential financial aid, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said discussions were underway about how Russia could provide assistance.

The Russian Embassy in Havana told Reuters earlier in the month that a fuel delivery was expected “soon,” while Russia also called for a diplomatic approach to Cuba. It pointed out the humanitarian needs on the island, with analysts suggesting the fuel supply was as low as 20 days. The United States cut off Cuba’s fuel supplies from Venezuela, but there was a report in The Economist that the United States might permit a humanitarian fuel delivery for cooking and to run the water system.

Windward and Marine Traffic are tracking the Hong Kong-flagged MR tanker Sea Horse (27,000 dwt). Built in 2002 and managed from China, the vessel appears to have undertaken a ship-to-ship transfer near Cyprus, with Windward reporting it likely loaded Russian middle distillate originating from the Black Sea ports. Windward says the vessel’s draft increased on February 8 and reports it could reach Cuba on March 2.

The ship’s AIS signal is transmitting that it is bound for Gibraltar. However, it passed Gibraltar days ago. The last estimates place it near the middle of the Atlantic, sailing due west. The Sea Horse is not under any sanctions.

If it reaches Cuba, it would be the first delivery since January 9. The U.S. stopped a crude oil tanker from leaving Venezuelan waters, and at least two or three other tankers have turned back, intimidated by the U.S. presence.

The tanker Ocean Mariner, as previously reported, sailed from Colombia and entered the Windward Channel off Haiti. The vessel made a sudden “U” turn and headed south of the Dominican Republic. The New York Times reported a U.S. Coast Guard vessel had approached the tanker and hailed it, inquiring about its destination. It said the Dominican Republic, and it has been loitering near Santo Domingo. It later proceeded to Nassau in the Bahamas, reportedly with a USCG shadowing its movements.

Another small tanker that regularly made the runs between Curacao and Cuba, The New York Times reports, also appeared to abandon a supply run. The Gas Exelero (3,100 dwt), the paper reports, sailed to Curacao in early February but returned to Cuba apparently empty. A third tanker, the Greek-owned Nicos IV (45,364 dwt), docked in Matanzas, Cuba, last month, but it was unclear if it had a cargo aboard. The vessels each have only represented a token supply that would do little to alleviate the long-term challenge.

It is unclear currently if the U.S. Coast Guard would interdict the Sea Horse as the vessel arrives in the Caribbean. So far, the U.S. appears only to have used its presence to intimidate vessels from approaching Cuba. The U.S. did permit a humanitarian aid shipment from Mexico to reach Cuba, but it did not have fuel supplies.

