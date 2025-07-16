Fincantieri Brings Together Thought Leaders to Discuss US Shipbuilding

[By Fincantieri]

Fincantieri, the global leader in high-complexity shipbuilding, hosted “FULL SPEED AHEAD: The U.S. Shipbuilding Renaissance” yesterday in Washington, D.C., bringing together senior voices from government, industry, and the national security community to examine the strategic future of American maritime power.

The event opened with remarks from George Moutafis, newly appointed CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), and Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, who reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the United States through its unique “System of Shipyards” across Wisconsin. This advanced industrial network—operating in Marinette, Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay and Florida —employs more than 3,000 people and stands as a cornerstone of Midwest manufacturing resurgence.

Moderated by Vice Adm. Rick Hunt, President of FMM, the expert panel featured Dr. Cynthia Cooke (Center for Strategic and International Studies), Hon. Russell Rumbaugh (Atlantic Council), and Dr. Stacie Pettyjohn (Center for a New American Security). The discussion focused on the evolving defense-industrial landscape and how the U.S. can rebuild a resilient, sovereign shipbuilding base.

Closing the event, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “This is a defining moment for American shipbuilding—and Fincantieri is here to stay. We are not just investing in infrastructure; we are investing in the future of maritime security, industrial innovation, and the skilled workforce that powers it. With a new management team leading our U.S. operations, we are accelerating our commitment to deliver next-generation capabilities in full alignment with U.S. strategic priorities.”

Looking ahead, Fincantieri is focused on strengthening every dimension of its U.S. presence. The company is accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced robotics across its operations, transforming production processes to deliver mission-driven platforms with greater efficiency and reliability. By digitalizing its shipyards and leveraging data-driven solutions, Fincantieri is setting new standards in industrial performance.

With more than $800 million invested in U.S. facilities and over 900 suppliers across 43 states, Fincantieri brings to the table a proven industrial model, a resilient supply chain, and an experienced workforce of over 3,000 employees in Wisconsin. Leveraging its global expertise and advanced capabilities, Fincantieri stands ready to support the United States in strengthening its shipbuilding industrial base—through innovation, execution excellence, and long-term strategic partnership.