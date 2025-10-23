Is Nuclear Power the Missing Link in Shipping’s Decarbonization?

The shipping industry has resolved to reduce its GHG emissions. Ambitious targets have been set for GHG emission reduction with a view to achieving a net-zero carbon future by 2050. This transition represents nothing short of a maritime renaissance, driving a paradigm shift in how ships operate. A wide range of low- or zero-carbon fuels and technologies—biofuels, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, onboard carbon capture, battery assistance, and wind-assisted propulsion—are being explored, with sustainability as the central theme.

However, concerns have been raised on the production, supply, availability, and costs of new fuels and technologies (not to forget safety!). For example, today’s renewable power generation capacity is far from sufficient to meet the needs of large-scale green fuel production. Scaling up production is also not a trivial task, as it will need sustained efforts by all nations in an era of fragile geopolitical alliances and growing trade protectionism. Replacing or retrofitting existing ships with ships using cleaner fuels will also need enormous efforts in shipbuilding as well as recycling the existing fleet. This raises the question: is the industry being too hard on itself—and what will it truly take?

As the old English saying goes, “Every dark hour brings forth its champion.” In this case, nuclear power could be that champion. The Secretary General of the International Atomic Energy Agency noted a few years ago that without nuclear energy, achieving global climate goals will be impossible. And why not? Nuclear propulsion is not new - naval ships and submarines have relied on it for decades, while Russian icebreakers in the Arctic continue to use nuclear reactors for onboard power. Nuclear Power Generation represents a clean and virtually inexhaustible source of energy and much higher power generation capacities on board ships. Alternatively, a nuclear reactor may be installed on a barge moored offshore, and this can supply power to remote communities, or for desalination to produce potable water, or even to supply clean electricity to produce green fuels. The possibilities are multiple.

However, public opinion towards nuclear remains cautious—unsurprisingly, given the legacy of Chernobyl and Fukushima. Nuclear Technology works, there is no doubt about that. It is the potential consequences that are overwhelming should this technology face setbacks. The World Nuclear Association reports that more than 14000 reactor years of accident-free service have been recorded in a marine environment. The safety record of nuclear technology provides optimism, but this underscores efforts by designers, manufacturers, and regulators to ensure that this technology is safely harnessed. Nuclear Technology also offers a unique proposition to the maritime industry in the sense that at the end of life, not just the ship but also reactor components, auxiliaries, and spent fuel will have to be safely recycled.

There has been a spurt in the growth of Generation IV nuclear technology, which is deemed to improve safety using passive measures. The inherently safe design is expected to reduce to a major extent the possibility of another Chernobyl and Fukushima.

The arrival of General IV nuclear technology is undoubtedly cannot be ignored and shipping will explore what it can derive from the use of such technology. From a classification society’s perspective, the approval of nuclear technology for civilian ships will present significant challenges. The marine environment is considerably more dynamic and hostile compared to the terrestrial application. Classification societies will also need to engage with multiple regulators—from the International Atomic Energy Agency to national nuclear bodies, as well as port and coastal state authorities. It is anticipated that Class will serve as a bridge between the maritime and nuclear disciplines to ensure the safety of the ship, persons, and environment.

The role of a systematic and holistic risk assessment is paramount, as well as a robust procedure to qualify the use of such “FOAK” (first of a kind) technology for onboard use, which is necessary (while ensuring that it is technology-agnostic). The importance of Material Technology needs no emphasis to ensure safe containment of radioactive fuel, as well as ensuring that appropriate materials are used to shield against the effects of harmful radiation in the event of loss of containment. The use of nuclear technology will also herald the rise of a new category of service suppliers (e.g. fuel removal, replenishment, nuclear equipment inspection, maintenance, etc.) for which Class will have to prepare (though it is anticipated that most (if not all) of these will be guided by regulations for terrestrial nuclear plants). Licensing of shipyards and recycling yards to handle nuclear-powered ships is also foreseen.

ISM and Cybersecurity audits are additional aspects which Class (acting as recognized organizations for flag administration) will be called upon to address, as also the decommissioning stage, keeping into account both safety and security (i.e. to ensure non-proliferation).

Time is short. The first floating nuclear power plants—potential forerunners of nuclear-powered merchant ships—are expected to enter service within the next decade.

Class Rules and Guidelines have to be ready for these. Personnel with knowledge of nuclear technology will also be essential in a Classification Society, for this, we have resolved to undertake an ambitious program to ensure our staff is ready for the future with nuclear.

These are uncharted waters, but the shipping industry has always proven capable of navigating safely. IRCLASS is gearing up to rise to this occasion. As Gene Kranz, lead flight director of Apollo 13, famously said, “Failure is not an option.”

About the author: Karan Doshi is Sr Surveyor, Indian Register of Shipping