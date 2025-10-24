Iconic Australian Ferry Condemned for Scrap Returns to Service After Refit

A beloved ferry that had been condemned for scrapping in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state has returned to service after being saved and undergoing a major life-enhancing refurbishment at a cost of US$46 million. The MV Narrabeen, described as one of the icons of Sydney Harbour, is re-entering service on the F1 Circular Quay – Manly route, a development that is the outcome of a relentless campaign to save the vessel from scrapping.

Narrabeen is a Freshwater-class ferry that had been removed from service and had been earmarked for scrapping. The vessel, which entered service in 1984 and has a capacity of 900 passengers, was retired in 2021 together with her sister ship, Queenscliff, owing to age and significant resources that were required to keep them operational. Two other ships, Freshwater and Collaroy, were to remain in service, though their fate hung in the balance. The government went ahead to invest in the Emerald-class ferries to replace the aging vessels.

The current NSW government, which came into power in 2023, resolved that sending the iconic vessels to dismantling yards and replacing them with the “foreign-made Emerald Class boats whose botched introduction included steering failures, cracked fuel tanks, and inability to cross the Heads in large swells” was an irrational decision.

For that reason, a decision was made to keep Narrabeen, Queenscliff, and Freshwater in service with resources being committed for their life-enhancing upgrades. Part of the decision to keep the ferries in service was influenced by grassroots community campaigners who fought hard to save the vessels. Due to her mechanical differences from her sisters, it was decided that Collaroy would be retired.

The government reports that Narrabeen has re-entered service after it spent US$46 million in an elaborate restoration and refurbishment that gave her a new lease of life to operate for another five years before its next major docking. The works were carried out in NSW by a team of shipbuilders, engineers, electricians, plumbers, and painters and included a full engine rebuild, installation of modern control systems, hull repairs, refreshed passenger areas, and CCTV upgrades.

“Narrabeen would not have been seen again in passenger service, and I want to thank the community campaigners for fighting to protect our harbour’s heritage. This vessel is part of Sydney's history, and after a much-needed upgrade, it's ready to transport thousands of passengers across the harbour this summer,” said Chris Minns, NSW Premier.

The return of Narrabeen to service now paves the way for Freshwater to enter dry dock for her own repairs and upgrade to enable her to remain in service until at least 2030.

NSW Minister for Transport John Graham noted that renewal of the Freshwater-class ferries is of fundamental importance because they are part of the fabric of Sydney Harbour. “These ferries are not just loved by Sydneysiders, a trip to Manly and back on one of them is part of so many Sydney holiday bucket lists for visitors to our city.”



Top photo by Martinvl -- CC BY-SA 4.0