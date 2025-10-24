Sail Cargo Ship Neoliner Completes Difficult First Atlantic Crossing



The world’s first large, commercial wind-propelled cargo ship, the Neoliner Origin, completed its first Atlantic crossing during the evening on October 24 after what is being described as a “challenging one” for the unique ship. The 6,300 dwt /13,278 gross ton ship is behind schedule and sustained some damage to one of its sails as it encountered powerful Atlantic storms.

Neoline reported that the ship, which departed Saint-Nazaire, France, on October 16 with its first Atlantic cargo, sustained damage two days into the crossing. The company said that the top panel on the aft main sail mast was damaged. The forward mast sails were still fully functional. However, the vessel was underway in a hybrid mode combining the sails with its engine.

The weather caused the vessel to arrive off the coast of Canada at the French outpost of Saint Pierre and Miquelon after dark on Friday, October 24. The company was livestreaming the event and invited residents to line the shoreline to see the historic sail in. The ship is due to move on to the commercial dock on Saturday to offload its first cargo, but the company told residents it would be a brief stop for commercial and technical reasons.

Media reports indicate that technicians were flown to the island to aid with repairs to the sail. The ship will proceed to Baltimore. It had been originally scheduled to arrive on October 29, and it was later delayed to October 30, and may be later still. A welcoming event in Baltimore has been postponed till the second trip, and in the French colony, they were told there would be a celebration on the second rotation as the vessel begins its trip back to France.

There was still great excitement in the colony as it restored a direct link to France after many years of having to move all cargo via Halifax, Canada. With the ship’s speed and ability to carry refrigerated cargo, the hope is that it could be used to transport fresh fruits and produce to the islands.

Company officials highlight during the launch ceremonies in France that it was the culmination of ten years of work, but they view the vessel as a prototype for a larger service. The ship is expected to reduce emissions versus a traditional cargo ship by up to 80 percent.

The vessel has two rigid sails mounted on Solidsail rigs designed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, which gives it 3,000 square meters (over 32,000 square feet) of sail area and a speed of 11 knots. The Neoliner Origin is a Ro-Ro cargo ship with 1,200 lane meters for cargo, across three areas, and the ability to transport containers. It also has accommodations for 12 paying passengers as well as 13 crew.

