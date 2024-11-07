EPA's $322M Boost for Port of Oakland's Green Future

[By: Center for Transportation and the Environment]

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) joins the Port of Oakland in celebrating a $322 million grant from the EPA’s Clean Ports Program to drive a large-scale transition to zero-emissions port operations. This initiative, the largest federal grant for Bay Area emission reduction, is part of the transformative “Community Led, Business Supported, Proven and Ready to Go!” project, designed to eliminate virtually all diesel-powered equipment at the Port of Oakland, replacing it with advanced zero-emission technology.

This investment, when matched with contributions from the Port and community partners, brings the total project funding to over half a billion dollars. The funds will support the replacement of 475 drayage trucks and 188 pieces of cargo handling equipment with zero-emissions vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric technologies.

CTE will oversee the day-to-day project management, ensuring effective coordination among stakeholders, and facilitating communication between the Project Team and the EPA. Additionally, CTE will manage data collection, emissions tracking, and performance reporting, ensuring transparent accountability for air quality and health benefits. By providing technical assistance and monitoring implementation phases, CTE aims to ensure the seamless deployment of all zero-emission (ZE) equipment.



Environmental and Community Impacts

By replacing diesel-powered vehicles, this project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 24,000 tons annually, in addition to a significant decrease in particulate matter pollution. This project will directly benefit the health of communities in West and East Oakland, areas historically impacted by heavy port traffic and freight emissions. This initiative also aligns with the California Air Resources Board’s Priority Climate Action Plan and the Port’s “Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan.”

“This project sets a new benchmark for sustainable port operations in the United States,” said Dan Raudebaugh, CTE’s Executive Director. “It demonstrates the power of community-centered partnerships to advance both environmental and economic goals. We are honored to bring CTE’s experience and expertise to bear to ensure the success of this transformative endeavor.”

Building a Green Workforce

With support from partners like the West Oakland Job Resource Center, Black Cultural Zone, and the Pacific Maritime Association, the initiative will expand training programs focused on zero-emission equipment operation and maintenance. This project will create hundreds of green jobs, prioritizing workforce development for residents from nearby communities, with placements in apprenticeships and union jobs.

“Converting hundreds of pieces of cargo handling equipment to zero emissions at the Port of Oakland opens the door to good-paying jobs for local residents,” said Executive Director of the West Oakland Job Resource Center, Joyce Guy. “This project is a wonderful opportunity for us to continue our work to transform the lives of underserved residents. By working closely with the project partners, we can support career training that advances clean energy and offers our community members new economic opportunities.”

For more information on the Port of Oakland’s Clean Ports initiative and a full list of project partners, visit PortOfOakland.com/CleanPorts.