Rolls-Royce Presents New Marine Propulsion Systems at SMM 2026

[By Rolls-Royce]

At SMM 2026, Rolls-Royce Power Systems will showcase new technologies for efficient and more sustainable shipping. The focus will be on propulsion systems, sustainable fuels, intelligent automation and comprehensive service offerings – all with the aim of making fleets fit for the future.

A highlight: the new mtu Series 2000 variable-speed generator sets. They offer industry-leading power density and can enable up to 15 per cent lower fuel consumption and CO? emissions compared to constant speed gensets. The variable speed adapts optimally to different load profiles – ideal also for electric and hybrid vessels that demand maximum efficiency, reliability and flexibility. Noise and vibration levels are also reduced, which significantly enhances on-board comfort. The product range comprises compact and powerful units from 8V to 16V variants, perfect for passenger ferries, SAR vessels, offshore support vessels, yachts and patrol boats.

This range is complemented by the new SCR exhaust after-treatment solution, which meets the strictest IMO Tier III emission standards and paves the way for sustainable shipping.

Rolls-Royce also sets the standard in the field of automation: with mtu NautIQ, bridge solutions and data analytics, ship operators are empowered to manage their fleets safely, efficiently and sustainably – whether for newbuilds or retrofits.

The service portfolio supports customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their vessels: extended maintenance intervals, in-situ maintenance and industry-leading warranties ensure maximum availability and cost-effectiveness.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems stands for technological openness, bespoke customer solutions and 100 years of maritime experience. “As a company within the Rolls-Royce Group, we actively evaluate, research and invest in future technologies to offer our customers the right propulsion technology for their fleets – both today and in the future – and support them with the expertise of our engineers and our service team throughout the entire service life of their vessels,” explained Dr Lukas Köhler, Senior Vice President Global Marine & Mining at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.