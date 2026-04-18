Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Gulf County Strengthen Workforce

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, in collaboration with Gulf County and regional partners, recently hosted Florida’s Secretary of Commerce and a delegation of economic development leaders for a special presentation on the Gulf County / Eastern Shipbuilding Group Maritime Academy, a strategic workforce development initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of skilled maritime professionals.

During their visit to the Eastern Shipbuilding Group Port St. Joe Facility, officials were introduced to the Academy’s mission and impact, including firsthand testimonials from four academy-trained team members whose careers illustrate the program’s success:

Dejaerious Smith, Crane Operator 2/C

Roy Carson, General Labor Foreman

Zadarrien Becton, General Labor (Electrical in Training) and future Electrician 3/C,

Jennifer Daughtry, Electrician 2/C

“The Gulf County / Eastern Shipbuilding Maritime Academy is more than a training program — it’s a pipeline to meaningful careers that benefit our community, our state and our nation’s maritime industrial base,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are proud to partner with Gulf County and educational leaders to support workforce development that keeps the maritime economy strong and competitive.”

The Academy’s curriculum combines classroom instruction, hands-on shipyard experience, and direct mentorship from seasoned industry professionals, preparing students for high-demand roles in ship construction, repair and maritime operations.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group remains committed to investing in local talent and expanding opportunities that align education with industry needs, further reinforcing Florida’s leadership in maritime workforce readiness.

Check out the video: https://youtu.be/bEg6KcfqmQk