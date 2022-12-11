e1 Marine and NAVTEK Sign Collaborative Agreement

Global renewable energy company e1 Marine has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with naval design and engineering specialists, NAVTEK, to collaboratively develop hydrogen-powered low-carbon emission marine vessels and port applications for the European market. This includes incorporating e1 Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen generator technology with PEM fuel cell power solutions on NAVTEK-identified marine applications.

The initial project will be to develop a 120-160-meter hydrogen-powered car carrier design that requires 8-10 M.W. of propulsion power, with the focus then shifting to a methanol fuel cell powered hybrid tugboat design.

As part of the agreement, which was finalised at The International Workboat Show in New Orleans, USA on November 30th, NAVTEK will be responsible for the naval architecture and overall vessel design, as well as the supply of electrical propulsion system design. NAVTEK will also manage the power system and controls integration, and the ship assembly and construction. e1 Marine will supply its methanol-to-hydrogen reformers to the vessels and provide best practices on system integration.

NAVTEK is a naval architecture firm with a focus on innovative design for the decarbonization of the tugs, pilot boats, tankers, carriers, and ports sectors. The firm is part of Kiran Holdings, a maritime organization with naval architecture, shipyard, system integration, and vessel operation capabilities.

e1 Marine’s technology offers a unique solution for decarbonization, adding to a limited selection of methanol-enabling technologies within the industry. The organisation, which is wholly and equally owned by the triumvirate of Element 1, Ardmore Shipping Corporation, and Maritime Partners, has a deep knowledge of methanol, hydrogen, and fuel cell technology, with insight and experience of both the inland waterways market and international shipping.

Commenting on the MOU, Ferhat Acuner, General Manager and Board Member at NAVTEK said: “NAVTEK is spearheading innovation to create the next generation of vessel designs that can seamlessly reduce total emissions. Our agreement with e1 Marine is the latest in a series of collaborations that brings together specialist technologies and expertise to meet the diverse needs of fleets and port operations in their journeys to reach a zero emissions future.”

Robert Schluter, Managing Director at e1 Marine added: “e1 Marine is committed to ensuring that safe, efficient, and affordable hydrogen is available at scale for the shipping industry. Collaboration is a key component in the decarbonization of the sector, and this partnership with NAVTEK will enable us to combine our expertise and open up opportunities for car carriers and tow boats to accelerate the decarbonization process.”

e1 Marine’s system produces zero particulates, zero NOx, zero SOx, and less CO2 than a diesel generator. The hydrogen that e1 Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen generator produces also meets ISO14687 (2019) purity specifications for all PEMFC applications.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.