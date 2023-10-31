DP World Nhava Sheva Welcomes New Weekly “MJI” Service

[By: DP World]

DP World, a global leader in providing smart end-to-end logistics solutions, has ushered in a new era of connectivity with the arrival of the maiden voyage of the vessel 'M.V. Celsius New Orleans' at its terminal in Nhava Sheva in October 2023.

Operated by the Unifeeder Group and ONE LINE, this new weekly "MJI" service is designed to optimize supply chain efficiencies, connecting key ports including Jebel Ali, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Mombasa, Beira, and Maputo. This strategic rotation spans 35 days and deploys three ships with a capacity ranging from 1,700 to 2,000 TEUs.

This interconnected service aims to alleviate congestion and supply chain challenges in East Africa. By reducing transit times and enhancing accessibility to major Middle East and Indian Subcontinent ports through Jebel Ali, it significantly improves lead times while improving cost efficiencies, greatly benefiting customers.

Commenting on the new service, Ravinder Johal, COO Ports & Terminals, DP World Subcontinent and MENA region said, “It is our endeavor to fortify the connection between India, the Middle East, and East Africa through our new service from Nhava Sheva. This strategic initiative underscores our relentless commitment to fostering crucial trade links and enhancing route connectivity. With a heightened focus on efficiency and reliability, our customers will further benefit from a seamless flow of goods, resulting in reduced transit times and cost savings. This initiative isn't just about transportation; it's about enabling businesses of all sizes to explore and access new markets along this strategically significant route, defining a future where global trade truly knows no boundaries."

The 'MJI' service is set to become a key driver for businesses across the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and East Africa, transforming the way they approach logistics and trade. DP World's extensive multimodal network will ensure seamless connectivity, benefiting both large enterprises and SMEs across the regions.