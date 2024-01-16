Damen Shipyards Delivers 2nd of a Series of 3 Damen Combi Freighter 3850

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

2024 is off to a good start with the successful delivery of a second Damen Combi Freighter 3850, Violet to Baltnautic Holding B.V, following the handover of the first vessel, named Indigo, just nine days earlier. The ceremony took place on the 11th of January in Shanghai, China. Both vessels were built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China as a part of a highly successful programme of the Combi Freighter series built at the shipyard in the last three years. Indigo and Violet are the 18 th and 19 th vessels delivered. The third Combi Freighter for Baltnautic Holding B.V. is currently under construction at the same yard and is set to be delivered in November this year.

The vessels are being delivered to Europe to meet the needs of Baltnautic Holdings’ customers who are exploring new business opportunities, and to support the company in establishing a stronger global presence. In this way Indigo and Violet will contribute substantially to the modernisation and overall growth of the company.

Coincidentally, both Damen Yichang Shipyard and Baltnautic celebrated their 25 th anniversary in 2023 and the two companies enjoy a great synergy as well as sharing a significant milestone in their development.

“We are glad and proud to have participated in the official delivery ceremony of our second new vessel, built by Damen Yichang Shipyard for us. They are the first new builds in the history of Baltnautic Holding B.V., which makes this moment very important for us. And what makes this moment even more special and one that we are especially proud of, is that these new vessels have been made for us by the famous and worldwide-recognised Damen Group of Shipyards,” said Igor Kuzminov, Deputy Director. “It is a great honour for us to be present here in Shanghai on behalf of Damen Shipyards together with our honourable client Baltnautic Holding B.V. on the occasion of the ceremonial delivery of the remarkable dry cargo vessel type Combi Freighter 3850 Violet”, added Vadim Akimov, Sales Director for Damen Shipyards. “This event symbolises the culmination of hard work, dedication, and collaboration of all the parties involved.”