Damen CSD650 for Fleet Expansion in Argentina

Major Argentinian contractor Merco Vial S.A. has ordered a Damen CSD650. This cutter suction dredger will expand their current fleet shortly. The delivery of the CSD650 includes the supply of a matching booster station, enhancing the flexibility of the set-up immensely.



The cutter suction dredger CSD650 is a customised stock vessel, tailored to Merco Vial’s requirements. The fit-for-purpose dredger will be delivered at a short lead time thanks to this approach. The CSD650 is a dismountable dredger with a cutter power of 700 kW and a maximum dredging depth of -18m. The overall length exceeds 61 m, resulting in an impressive swing width of 63 m and ensuring an efficient operation due to the minimised time required to reposition the dredger. The stationary dredger is equipped with a pump room, separate from the engine room. The in-board dredge pump has a mixture capacity of 7,000 m3/h. For Merco Vial S.A. a number of options were added such as anchor booms, a deck crane, a navigation mast and a production measurement system.



“We are honored to have been chosen by the leading contractor of Argentina, to be their new supplier of dredging equipment and related services, and proud to deliver on time so shortly after order,” Damen Sales Manager Ezequiel Najmias states. “In South America, there are major developments in the infrastructure of all large ports and harbours. With the development of new ports and terminals and the deepening of existing ones, this CSD650 with its matching booster, will be an important contribution. Decisive factors for opting for the CSD650 are its robustness, its dismountable design enabling practical relocation and the efficiency of the dredger with its eminent pump and cutter capacity.”



The CSD650, which has been named Felicitas, is ready for transport at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard in the Netherlands. It will be shipped to Argentina soon, together with a large set of spares. Mr .Najmias adds: “Delivering the largest dredger of our standard CSD series to Argentina proves the strong preference of major operators of the region for Damen. We look forward to the CSD650 arriving on site and starting operation.”

