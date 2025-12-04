Cargo Ship Engine Room Fire Hospitalizes Three Crew in Manila

[Brief] A smoky engine room fire aboard a small cargo ship docked in Manila injured three crewmembers. After a large response from the local fire departments, the blaze was quickly controlled.

The Philippine Ports Authority and the local fire departments reported the fire began around 1850 local time, with the first alarm shortly after 1900, and a second alarm sounded around 20 minutes later. Smoke was billowing from the general cargo ship Meridian Dos (4,222 dwt).

The ship, which was built in 1991, has been operating in the Philippines since 2014. It is 94 meters (308 feet) in length and carries containers and general cargo. There was no indication of how many crew were aboard when the fire began.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours (Manila Fire Department on Facebook)

The fire departments determined it was an engine room fire aboard the vessel. It took about two hours for the fire to be extinguished.

Three crewmembers were injured during the fire. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Port Authority reports that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A survey was planned to determine the level of damage to the vessel.