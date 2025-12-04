Seafarers from Eternity C Return Home After Months in Houthi Captivity



Government officials in Oman and the Philippines confirmed the release of the seafarers who had been rescued from the sinking bulker Eternity C in July after sustained attacks by the Houthis over two successive days. A salvage team sent by the vessel’s operator had been able to rescue some of the seafarers, while the Houthis reported retrieving the others and taking them to Yemen.

The Sultanate of Oman’s official statement said the release was part of its sustained humanitarian efforts. It confirmed that the release had taken place on Wednesday, December 3, in Sana’a, Yemen. The crew was then transported aboard a Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft, arriving late in the day in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The freed crewmembers were met by Omani government representatives as well as Hans Leo Cacac, Secretary of Migrant Workers of the Philippines, and the ambassador from India. The Philippines had earlier announced that it expected the release this week after having worked closely with the Omanis.

Since the beginning of the incident, there has been confusion over the number of individuals in the custody of the Houthis. The Philippines acknowledged nine of its citizens, and the Houthis said 10 were released. The Omanis said it was a total of 11, but only mentioned citizens of the Philippines and India. The other was a Russian. The difference in count appears to be due to the fact that one person was a security guard aboard the vessel.

The Department of Migrant Workers announced its nine citizens had arrived in Manila today, December 4. President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. posted a message of thanks to the Omanis and their efforts, and highlighted the country’s commitment to its citizens. Cacdac in Oman also emphasized the strong relationship between the two countries.

Agence France-Presse is reporting that the release of the crewmembers was part of a larger deal negotiated by the Omanis. AFP says 35 Yemenis stranded aboard were returned home traveling on the plane when it was inbound to Sana’a.

The Eternity C was one of the two vessels the Houthis attacked in July when they resumed the so-called “maritime blockade.” They asserted the ships being targeted were part of companies that were continuing to trade with Israel and call in Israeli ports. The militant group announced an end to its attacks after the peace agreement went into effect to stop the Gaza War.