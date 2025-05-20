Damen and CEAD Join Forces to Develop 3D-Printed HDPE Workboat

[By: CEAD]

Innovative project within CEAD’s Maritime Application Center Damen Compact Crafts (DCCr), part of the Damen Shipyards Group, and high-tech company CEAD are launching a collaboration to develop a 3D-printed HDPE Workboat (HWB) using CEAD®HDPro material. The project will take place at CEAD’s Maritime Application Center (MAC) in Delft. Through this initiative, two Dutch innovation leaders are joining forces to explore the potential of large-format additive manufacturing for the maritime industry.

From technology to application: 3D printing for the professional market

With this project, Damen aims to investigate how 3D printing technology can contribute to the faster, more sustainable, and more flexible production of functional vessels. The HWB is being designed as a versatile vessel, suitable for a wide range of operations, including inspection, support, patrol, and logistical tasks. By 3D printing the hull of the boat, not only is more design freedom achieved, but it also opens the possibility of integrating recycled and renewable materials.

For this project, CEAD contributes its expertise in large-format 3D printing and is developing print technologies capable of processing superior HDPE blends. The project serves as a prime example of how technological innovation and market knowledge can reinforce one another.

“This collaboration demonstrates how technology can directly contribute to practical solutions in the maritime sector,” said Charlene van Wingerden, Chief Business Development Officer at CEAD. “The MAC was founded to accelerate exactly these kinds of innovations – and a 3D-printed HWB is a perfect example of that.”

“Innovation and standardisation are part of our DNA at Damen. 3D printing allows us to respond more quickly and flexibly to what our customers really need. It’s an exciting step toward smart, sustainable solutions that work,” said Nick Pruissen, Managing Director at Damen Compact Crafts.

Building the future of maritime production together

In this project, Damen and CEAD combine their complementary expertise: CEAD as a technology pioneer in large-format composite 3D printing, and Damen as a specialist in designing and delivering compact workboats for a wide range of applications.

With this first step, both parties are exploring the opportunities of a new production process for the maritime industry – focused on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation. The success of the 3D-printed HWB could open the door to broader applications of additive manufacturing in shipbuilding.